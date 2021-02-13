Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the release of #occupylekkitollgate protesters arrested in Lagos on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The civil society organisation vows to take legal steps if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, SERAP said, “We urge Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights.

“The United Nations and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained.

“We’ll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released. Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right.”

Earlier on Saturday, police operatives arrested popular comedian, Debo Adebayo better known as Mr Macaroni at Lekki tollgate with other protesters for expressing their dissatisfaction against the reopening of the tollgate.

The Lagos Judicial panel investigating the alleged killing of protesters by soldiers at the tollgate in October 2020, had on Saturday, February 6, 2021, okayed the reopening of the tollgate.

But some youths under the aegis of #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaign disagreed with the panel’s decision, arguing that the tollgate should not be reopened for commercial operation when justice has not been served to victims of the October 20 shooting at the tollgate.