Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Speaking at a public lecture hosted by the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the University of Ilorin, Senator Mustapha, represented by Professor Binta Sulyman of Kwara State University, highlighted the critical role of agriculture in addressing food insecurity and reducing Nigeria's reliance on food imports.

"We need to get serious about agriculture if we are to feed our growing population and reduce our over-reliance on imports," stated Mustapha. "Making agriculture a compulsory and practical subject in secondary schools is a critical step in that direction."

The Senator argued that agriculture is often seen as a labour-intensive and unrewarding profession, a perception he hopes to change by exposing students to modern, technology-driven farming methods.

"Countries like Israel and India have demonstrated how a strong emphasis on agricultural education can transform food production. Nigeria must follow suit by ensuring that every child learns not only the theory of farming but the practical aspects as well," he added.

Agriculture an antidote for unemployment - Senator Mustapha

Senator Mustapha also highlighted the potential of agriculture to tackle youth unemployment, pointing to agribusiness as a viable path for economic empowerment.

"Beyond feeding ourselves, we must see agriculture as a business," he said. "Agriculture should not just be about producing food for the table, but it should be viewed as a business model that can generate wealth for millions of Nigerians."

The Senator called on stakeholders across education, agriculture, and policymaking sectors to collaborate on implementing practical agricultural education, urging the Federal Ministry of Education to go beyond curriculum revisions and ensure schools are equipped with necessary facilities like farms and greenhouses.