ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Segun Adeyemi

Senator Mustapha also highlighted the potential of agriculture to tackle youth unemployment, pointing to agribusiness as a viable path for economic empowerment.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha. [Facebook]
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Speaking at a public lecture hosted by the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the University of Ilorin, Senator Mustapha, represented by Professor Binta Sulyman of Kwara State University, highlighted the critical role of agriculture in addressing food insecurity and reducing Nigeria's reliance on food imports.

"We need to get serious about agriculture if we are to feed our growing population and reduce our over-reliance on imports," stated Mustapha. "Making agriculture a compulsory and practical subject in secondary schools is a critical step in that direction."

The Senator argued that agriculture is often seen as a labour-intensive and unrewarding profession, a perception he hopes to change by exposing students to modern, technology-driven farming methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Remi Tinubu wants every Nigerian to grow something to boost agriculture

"Countries like Israel and India have demonstrated how a strong emphasis on agricultural education can transform food production. Nigeria must follow suit by ensuring that every child learns not only the theory of farming but the practical aspects as well," he added.

Senator Mustapha also highlighted the potential of agriculture to tackle youth unemployment, pointing to agribusiness as a viable path for economic empowerment.

"Beyond feeding ourselves, we must see agriculture as a business," he said. "Agriculture should not just be about producing food for the table, but it should be viewed as a business model that can generate wealth for millions of Nigerians."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator called on stakeholders across education, agriculture, and policymaking sectors to collaborate on implementing practical agricultural education, urging the Federal Ministry of Education to go beyond curriculum revisions and ensure schools are equipped with necessary facilities like farms and greenhouses.

"There has been enough talk. What we need now are concrete actions," he concluded, underscoring that equipping young Nigerians with modern farming skills is essential for food security and economic growth.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

PDP NWC suspends national officers amid investigation

PDP NWC suspends national officers amid investigation

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu step down after decades of service

Bishop Oyedepo's deputies, Abioye, Aremu step down after decades of service

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

FG to establish 3 military formations in Sokoto to tackle banditry

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Tonye Cole names Pastor Ibiyeomie, Jonathan, 2 others who can reconcile Wike, Fubara

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT