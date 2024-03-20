ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu wants every Nigerian to grow something to boost agriculture

Nurudeen Shotayo

The First Lady said Tinubu had made the right decisions that would help Nigeria build a more respected nation.

Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]
The First Lady stated this when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

She argued that “we can grow our food," adding, "everybody should grow something”.

She also explained that the various interventions under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady stressed the need to stimulate youths to enable them to think appropriately about the nation.

“The President has made the right decisions. These decisions will help us build a Nigeria that is more respected. We should be more accountable as a people as regards our resources.

“We have to inspire them to think Nigeria first before any State”, adding that this necessitated her, through the RHI, to organise the #ONE NIGERIA/Unity Fabric.

“Youths between 15 and 25 years will design the fabric depicting Nigeria, not just their states or tribes. The prize money is huge,” she said.

In efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the President's wife said the RHI had commenced the monthly food outreach to the IDPs and persons with disabilities.

“I am not being deterred. I will continue to do all I can for the people,” she added.

For her part, Mohammed said the UN was looking forward to Nigeria committing more funds to initiatives that support youths, women and girls.

“We need your voice to what the UN is doing with women empowerment, girls, poverty alleviation, education and the rest,” she said, expressing the readiness of the UN to partner with the RHI.

The visit also afforded the UN Deputy Sec-Gen to introduce the new Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, to the First Lady.

