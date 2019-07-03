The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo who assaulted a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja has apologised to his victim, his party and all Nigerians.

The senator while tendering is apology at a press conference at the PDP headquarters in Abuja said he is an ambassador of Christ and has never been known for violence.

Abbo also begged Nigerians to forgive him saying he has learnt a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer.

He said, “I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me. My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.

“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.”

You'll recall that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by Premium Times, exposed Senator Abbo assaulting a woman for supporting the sex toys shop owner, who accused the lawmaker of insulting him.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11, 2019 exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.