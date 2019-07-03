The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has summoned its member, Senator Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

According to a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by Premium Times, Abbo assaulted the woman after she supported the shop owner whom the lawmaker had accused of insulting him.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party detests and completely condemns such “act of lawlessness and callousness” as exhibited in the video and will, therefore, never condone it.

“Our party is also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected,” he said.

“Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP, however, holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude.”

Similarly, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has commenced investigation into the matter and summoned Senator Abbo, in line with the provisions of its Constitution and code of conduct of our members.

This is even as the Senate has constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the assault and report back in two weeks.

The party said it has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate.

The PDP assured Nigerians that it will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices.