Senator Abaribe granted bail after five days in DSS custody

A Federal lawmaker, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been granted an administrative bail after five days in DSS custody.

The Special Adviser to Abaribe on Media, Mr Uche Awom, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Abaribe, who is the Chairman of the South East Senators Forum, was released at about 6.32 p.m.

“Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe walked to freedom after five days in the DSS gulag.

“Abaribe, who was granted administrative bail, was released to his lawyers led by Chukwuma Machukwu Ume (SAN).

“Speaking at the premises of the DSS facility in Abuja, Ume thanked Nigerians for standing up against the wrongs done to Nigerian democracy with the arrest of Sen. Abaribe,” he said.

Awom quoted Ume as saying “the collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice”.

Sen Abaribe was reportedly arrested and taken into custody by the Department of State Security Service(DSS) on June 22 in Abuja.

However, reasons for his arrest were not made public.

The lawmaker was surety to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, who is reportedly at large.