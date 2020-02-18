Lawan, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly, said that he had received reports of security threat to the assembly.

A statement by Ola Awoniyi, his Media Adviset, said Lawan spoke at an emergency closed door meeting which the leadership of the senate had with top security officials.

“Many unknown and uninvited people came or are coming into the National Assembly complex and we felt we shouldn’t take this lightly.

“From today, we have to find temporary solution to support the security arrangement here.

”We will find a more permanent solution by the time the entire environment is remodelled,” Lawan said.

In attendance were the Director General of the Department of Security Service (DSS) and representatives of the Defence, Police, Civil Defence, Fire Service and other security agencies.

Lawan said the responsibility for ensuring security for all Nigerians is a collective responsibility for both the legislative and executive arms of government.

“We are working hard, we are working round the clock. We have a very active ad hoc committee that is already engaging with the security agencies.

The senate president said plans were underway for a better and permanent security architecture for the national assembly

The senate president, however, clarified that nobody was advocating a blanket ban on the people with genuine reasons from visiting the national assembly.

The senate president also said any security official found wanting in the line of duty will not be spared.

“We believe now we have to work together if it means the agencies talking to their people who are supposed to work here, they should do so because truly, we are under invasion.

“Anytime you come to the National Assembly, it’s full like market with all manners of people,” Lawan said.