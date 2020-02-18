The president gave the assurance in a message he personally signed in Abuja on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Buhari’s message was released by the media unit of the State House, Abuja, to mark the second anniversary of the abduction of the 110 Dapchi school girls in Yobe.

“Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by terrorists of Boko Haram, 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God,” he said.

The Dapchi attack that shook Nigeria in 2018

On Monday, February 19, 2018, a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist sect invaded the Government Secondary School Dapchi, Yobe state, kidnapping 110 girls and a boy.

The insurgents were said to have arrived the school with buses and Hilux vans which they used to transport the girls out of town.

Leah Sharibu (Signal)

After days of negotiations, 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and a boy were released leaving behind Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

As negotiations for her release continue, Nigerians are worried about the fate of so many young girls in Dapchi who the insurgents warned, sternly, never to return to school.