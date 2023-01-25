Senate confirms Arase as PSC Chairman

Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Jika Halliru (APC-Bauchi) presented the report.

Haillu said Arases’ nomination was in accordance with section 154, sub-section 1 of the 1999 constitution.

According to him, section two A and B of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001, also required the President to nominate Nigerians of proven integrity as members of PSC.

He said findings from the screening by the committee showed that Arase meet the necessary legal requirements and is affirmed by the committee to be the proper person to be appointed as Chairman of PSC.

He said the committee was satisfied and impressed on how the nominee competently answered all questions posed to him.

Hilliu said given the qualifications and relevant experience, gained by Arase over the years, the committee recommends that the senate confirm his appointment as Chairman of PSC.

Sen. Ajayi Boroffice,(APC-Ondo), who made a glowing remark on the robust academic profile and career of the nominee, described his nomination as a “round peg in round whole”.

He said his eventual appointment would be to the benefit of the PSC as he has served in various capacities in the Nigerian police service.

Sen. Mathew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo) commended the committee for screening the nominee, while also commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Arase.