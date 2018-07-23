Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki says reports of juicy offers from presidency untrue

Saraki Senate President says reports of juicy offers from presidency untrue

Saraki also said it is myopic for anybody to talk about certain offers being made to an individual.

  • Published:
Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game. play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Facebook/Abubakar Bukola Saraki)

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has debunked speculations of offers being made to him by the Presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) to keep him in the party.

He said that though there had been discussions on some national issues, talks of offers to him by APC leadership or President Muhammadu Buhari was not only untrue but unfortunate.

The media that reported that the Presidency and APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, had made overtures to influential leaders of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), which had stalled their planned mass defection from the party.

The reports had said that Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo and four APC governors allegedly met on Thursday with Saraki on the grievances of R-APC and some other members.

Oshiomhole was also said to have met individually with Saraki, Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, governors of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

He was also reported to have met with former governor of Kano state, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwaso and APC caucus in the National Assembly, with a view to dousing the defection threat.

But, in a statement on Monday in Abuja by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki said it is myopic for anybody to talk about certain offers being made to an individual.

He said that the future of the country and its democracy were at stake, and not the issue of give and take.

Saraki said, “I saw some reports talking about promise of money or oil block and nomination tickets.

“Those viewing the ongoing development in that context are simply reducing a major national issue involving many key actors to that of personal benefits and preferences.

“I believe at this point, it is important for me to make some clarifications, end speculations and make my position clear.

“It is important for Nigerians to know that the discussions that I and many others of like minds are having with the Presidency and leadership of APC is not about me and what I want.

“It involves the future of our country and her democracy. It is about making things better for our people.

“Though there are many speculations being peddled in the media, let it be known that these discussions are not about me.”

He added that whatever had happened to him in the past had passed, saying “now that God in his infinite mercy has vindicated me, I have moved on, believing that we have all learnt our lessons.

“As I said in my statement following the Supreme Court judgment on July 6, I cannot hold any grudge against any individual.

“I have forgiven all those, who played one role or the other in my persecution and likewise, I have asked for forgiveness from all those that I wronged in the past.

“Our focus should now be about Nigeria. The major issue on the table for discussion is how to strengthen our democracy, rebuild our economy and stop the spate of insecurity.

ALSO READ: Senate President, Bukola Saraki speaks on decamping

“It is also to improve the conditions of living of our people and generally chart a course for the development of this great country.

“We will be insulting Nigerians if, as the 2019 elections draw nearer, our deliberations are about personal benefits or how to pay compensation for wrongs done to an individual.

“As for my political future, we just need to continue to engage with others, listen to advice and exchange ideas because the decision is not that of mine alone.

“It is for all our supporters and associates to deliberate upon and take a decision based on the overall interest of our people.

“It is my prayers that Almighty God will guide us right in all our decisions and make a positive turn-around in our country.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the policebullet

Related Articles

Saraki Wike, Ortom in Kwara for meeting with Senate President
Buhari 5 Reasons why president is asking National Assembly for N242B
Adeleke University Saraki urges graduands to take up challenge of entrepreneurship
Ike Ekweremadu Senate investigates alleged lopsided FG’s appointments
Saraki What Senate President told Adeleke University graduands
Timi Frank Ex APC spokesman says 5 Govs, 30 Senators, 135 Reps set to dump ruling party
2019 Election Saraki might launch presidential campaign soon

Local

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game.
Saraki Senate President says police invitation is a mere political game
The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC), Buba Galadima has been involved in an auto-crash.
Buba Galadima RAPC chairman involved in auto-crash
What Senate President, Bukola Saraki told Adeleke University graduands
Saraki IGP invites Senate President over Offa robbery
Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s office on fire
In Osun Governor Aregbesola’s office on fire