Saraki condemns killing of humanitarian worker by Boko Haram

  Published:
Bukola Saraki

(SaharaReporters)

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the killing of Red Cross Worker, Hauwa Leman by Boko Haram.

The Senate President said this in a post which he published on his social media pages on Monday, October 15, 2018.

“I join Nigerians and the international community in condemning the murder of Hauwa Leman- an aid worker with the Red Cross, by Boko Haram.

“As I said on the 18th of September 2018, humanitarian workers, who go into troubled spots to alleviate people’s suffering are the most courageous and selfless people on the planet. They are #NotATarget.

“To harm aid workers in any way is a most callous and ungodly act. We need to do better with our national security operations in order to prevent the endangering of lives of humanitarian workers and ordinary citizens in crisis areas.

ALSO READ: 30 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram

“My colleagues and I in the Nigerian Senate remain committed to continue working with our Armed Forces to find a lasting solution to these senseless killings by insurgents and improving our national security infrastructure.”

According to The Cable, the terrorists also said that they will keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as a slave for life.

