30 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram terrorists

Boko Haram members have struck the Nigerian army in the Northeast killing at least 30 soldiers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau. play Boko Haram members have killed 30 soldiers. (247ureports.com)

At least 30 Nigerian military officials have been killed by terrorist group, Boko Haram, AFP reports.

In a recent tweet on Saturday, September 1, 2018, AFP tweeted about the killing while crediting the information to military sources.

On Friday, August 31, 2018, the Nigerian Army said it had killed several Boko Haram insurgents and recovered weapons in an encounter that ensued at Zari village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno.

 

Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said the insurgents were repelled by the troops of 2 Division Task Force Battalion deployed in the area.

