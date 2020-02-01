Sanwo-Olu, who gave the assurance while handing over keys to allottees of Alhaji Lateef Jakande Gardens Estate, Igando, said that government was addressing both problems of affordability, accessibility and availability.

“Shelter is a critical need for stability in all spheres of life. We are currently holding discussions with stakeholders to increase the number of houses with low cost,” he said.

The governor explained that governance was about making impact and his administration would show commitment toward delivery of houses befitting a 21st century city to residents.

He said that due to limited land landmass of Lagos being a coastal state, government was building more high rise estates in order to give more people shelter.

He said that government was also working seriously on the social housing delivery, adding that, it is working on achieving single digit interest rates on mortgages.

Sanwo-Olu, however, advised agencies charged with loan responsibilities in the state to work together towards achieving the goals.

“As we try to push down cost of buildings, we would also provide mortgage solutions,” he said.

He assured the state civil servants that 10 per cent of all estates would be reserved for them while assuring the public of speedy completion of all ongoing estates before the end of the year.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that his administration was planning to locate future estates along the railway corridor to speed up development.

He congratulated the new allottees and charged them to live in harmony and take care of facilities in the estate.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said government was working on delivery of affordable houses to low income earners in the state through a new monthly rent-to-own payment plan.

He added that government was committed to bridging the housing deficit in the state through modern technology.

“Under this plan, applicants must be able to make the five per cent commitment fee payment and the balance is spread monthly at a fixed rent over a period of 10 years.

” It is a scheme targeted at generating first time home owners with the objective that more Lagosians will become home owners within the next few years of this administration, ” he said.

He revealed that in line with Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s directive to speed up housing delivery, the Igbogbo housing scheme of 360 homes will be handed over to allottees in a few weeks while listing various estates to be delivered before end of 2020.

He added that government was adopting innovative technologies which was making construction faster, cheaper and safer.

The commissioner explained that the Alhaji Lateef Jakande Gardens Estate, Igando has 492 homes comprising one, two and three bedrooms apartments with adequate space and several modern facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some allottees, including a widow, a former one day governor and a civil servant who enjoyed the magnanimity of government to be given the houses gave their testimonies.

A widow, Mrs Fatima Kosoko, said she became homeless after the death of her husband who was a civil servant.

ALSO READ: This is what Sanwo-Olu told pupils who questioned him about Okada ban in Lagos [VIDEO]

She thanked the governor for giving her a three-bedroom flat free because her husband’s bond could not pay the bill.

Mr Abiodun Akinbusoye, a retired civil servant, said that he had applied 10 years before his retirement but the governor stepped in to pay for the three bedrooms for him.

Also, 21-year-old, Sonaiki Ifeoluwa, a one-time one-day governor in Lagos and an undergraduate, expressed his appreciation to the governor for making him a young landlord.

He said that the gift would be a great relief to his 65-year-old father who currently found it difficult to pay his rent