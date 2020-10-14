The governor said the both federal and state governments are set to address the demands of the youths having heard their voices.

He, therefore, urged the protesters to allow governments at all levels to play their roles.

In the last one week, thousands of Nigerian youths have been protesting against extra-judicial killing perpetrated by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Due to the nationwide protests, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed disbanded SARS as a police unit and announced the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as its replacement.

Meanwhile, the governor has relayed the demands of Lagos protesters to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Twitter-@jidesanwoolu]

Despite this, the protests continue as the protesters demanded that the Nigeria Police Force be reformed.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 20th National Women Virtual Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials at Eko Hotel and Suites, Sanwo-Olu begged the protesting youths to leave the streets and allow “elected representatives to take up the challenge from where they left off.”

He said, “I want to humbly request and appeal to our youths that their voices have been heard; their grievances have been well taken; their cause is a just and important cause. We have listened to them and listened to them very well. Government more than ever before will do things differently and positively. We can all see the efforts we have started since yesterday and today going forward.

“I want to appeal once again that because of the global pandemic that we have witnessed over the last six to seven months, the youths should let the effects of the protest go down. And they should know that their voice has been heard, let government play their roles and play it well.”

Sanwo-Olu said the protest has led to gridlock in different parts of the state, adding that many businesses have been affected by the demonstration.