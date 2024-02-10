Rising cult killings in Ogun worry Police Commissioner

Alamutu, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Fergus Manager, said this while addressing students during the matriculation of Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management, Obada-Oko, Abeokuta.

According to him, the youth who are said to be the next generation of leaders are rather killing themselves and ruining their destiny.

Alamutu, who said that the situation really called for concern, urged the students to focus on their studies and shun any form of temptation to join this evil group.

“It is unfortunate the rate of cult killings in the state and those involved are the youth, those of you who are expected to be the next generation of leaders.

” You have to stay away from joining confraternities because it is not a group that you can join and want to leave, no, they won’t allow you, rather they will come after you because they know that you have their secret.

“You are here to study and you must do your utmost best so that you can grow up and be the very best in society, which is the reason why your parents sent you to this school,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Onyemachi Ogbulu, said that the institution is an affiliate of the university.

Ogbulu, represented by Prof. John Ogbonna, Director, Institute for Continuing Education of the university, warned the students to either be ready to conform to the rules of the school or be shown the way out.

“This matriculation marks your formal admission into university as bonafide students. You must therefore face your studies, and stay away from every form of distraction.

” The university won’t waste time to show you the exit if you will not conform to the university’s standards,” he said.