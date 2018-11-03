WAEC lists 6 things you need to get before you can be given an attestation of result

news

The media was awash with headlines reporting the presentation of attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to WAEC, what actually was presented to the President by its registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae on Friday, November 2, 2018 is an attestation of result.

The examination body made the clarification, while educating Nigerians on what an attestation of result in a post which it put out on Twitter.

WAEC, in the tweet, said:

1. President Buhari was given Attestation of Results not a certificate.

2. Attestation of Results is given to a candidate whose certificate is damaged or missing.

3. It carries the passport photo the candidate submitted during application.

Since we now know what an attestation of result is, and it is clear that you can get yours if your certificate gets lost, here are the requirements you need to fulfill before WAEC issues you with one.

According to WAEC, you have to:

1. Write a letter of application.

2. Get a police report on lost or damaged certificate.

3. Provide a photocopy of the lost or damaged certificate.

4. Submit two recent passport-sized photos.

5. Get a sworn affidavit for collection of Attestation of Result.

6. Pay an administrative fee of N20, 000.

According to a Nairaland report, the exam body commenced the issuance of attestation certificates in 2015.

WAEC also issued a tweet saying “Candidates were first issued Attestation of Results by @waecnigeria in 2015. #Fact.”

PDP kicks

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists that President Buhari has no school certificate.

According to the party, what WAEC presented to the President was a political certificate.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has also accused WAEC of manufacturing a certificate for the President.

Certificate is not an issue

According to a lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, the controversy and arguments over the president’s certificate are far fetched as he meets all legal requirements to contest.

He also said that the constitution empowers INEC to accept any proof of 10 years previous employment as equivalent of School Certificate from any presidential candidate to contest.

Ajulo added that the law recognises primary six Leaving Certificate and Public/Corporate Service Experience as School Certificate equivalents, NAN reports.