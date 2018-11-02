WAEC presents certificate to President Buhari

news

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed in a Twitter post by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, on Friday, November 2, 2018.

He posted, "WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?"

WAEC registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, presented the certificate to the president at the State house.