WAEC presents certificate to President Buhari

WAEC presents certificate to Buhari

WAEC registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, presented the certificate to President Buhari at the State house on Friday, November 2, 2018.

(Instagram/bayoomoboriowo)

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented an attestation certificate and  confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed in a Twitter post by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, on Friday, November 2, 2018.

He posted, "WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?"

WAEC registrar, Dr. Uyi Uwadiae, presented the certificate to the president at the State house.

