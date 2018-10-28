news

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has described those still talking about the issue of President Buhari’s West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate as idle people.

Adesina said that issue is a dead matter, adding that it has been laid to rest since 2015.

According to Premium Times, he said “The certificate saga is a dead issue, only idle people will consider it.

“It is something that had been laid to rest before the 2015 general elections.

“Those raising the issue (PDP and others) are idle and they have run out of ideas. They see defeat staring them in the face and they are desperate to cling to any straw. This issue was resolved before the 2015 election.”

This is coming as Buhari failed to submit his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that they are with the Secretary of the Military Board.

The President was supposed to submit them to the electoral agency as part of the requirements.

He however swore to an affidavit: “I am the above-named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”

Military lost it

Adesina also said that the military has admitted that they lost Buhari’s credentials.

“It is a matter of fact that when President Buhari and others joined the military, they took their original certificates from them. The military knew where they kept the original certificates of the president.

“In fact, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, corroborated that the military collected the original certificates of all its officers. The PDP believes it is going to lose the elections, and they will lose, and it is raising dust over a dead issue.

“The military already said they lost the certificates. But does it mean that it did not exist that the president went to school, sat for examinations and passed; attended military courses and War College?

“It does not change the fact that the president rose through the ranks to become a Major-General in the Nigerian Army and a Military Head of State.

“Didn’t those opposed to President Buhari go to court over his certificate and lost before? They will still lose this time around. It is a dead issue.”