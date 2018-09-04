Reject APC in 2019 - Timi Frank advises Nigerians

news

The immediate past deputy national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has advised Nigerians to reject the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in 2019.

Frank who recently dumped the APC alleged that the ruling party was “cursed and in dire need of deliverance”.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, September 3, 2018, Frank noted that it had increasingly difficult for APC to unite its members and make decisions that are in their best interest.

Direct or indirect primaries

Reacting to the direct and indirect primaries adopted by the APC, Frank said the decision has further pitched one organ of the APC against the other.

The APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had adopted the direct primaries for presidential nomination and the indirect primaries for Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly nominations but the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee unilaterally reversed the decision - a situation that has led to widespread dissatisfaction and disaffection among the top hierarchy and members of the party.

Frank, however, said that the current “chaos” in the APC is reflective of the “lack of direction which the ruling party had foisted on the country in the last three years.”

“It is a shame that a ruling party cannot unanimously take and stand by its decision on the mode of its primary election,” he said.

"Nigerians will soon realise that the calibre of people remaining in the APC are only there for their personal political interests and not for the good of the country.

“It is only in the APC-led Federal Government that more than three camps exist around the President - where the Chief of Staff has his own camp, Vice President leads another camp and the President himself is comfortable presiding over a divided house.

"The case is the same among the security agencies where there is no synergy and harmony. So how can a disunited ruling party protect or unite a vast country like Nigeria,” Frank asked.

Frank said those who are rushing to join the APC will soon have themselves to blame as they will soon rush out with bitter experiences.

ALSO READ: Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public

The former APC spokesman said that the infighting within the party "epitomizes APC’s lackluster leadership approach which has manifested in unmitigated crisis, policy somersaults, dwindling economic fortunes and rising unemployment and insecurity across the country.

He, however, called on Nigerians to “unanimously reject the APC at all levels in 2019”, warning that if the current administration is allowed to continue beyond the next general elections, “Nigeria might witness further economic and social stagnation”.