Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public

Ikoyi Loot Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make panel report public

Timi Frank said this in a statement which he signed on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public play

Timi Frank - Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

(Leadership)

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has challenged President Buhari to make public the report on the investigation carried out to ascertain the owner of the huge amount of cash found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Vanguard reports that Frank said this in a statement which he signed on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, carried out a raid on  Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi and discovered $43.5 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million.

Following public outcry, President Buhari set up a panel to investigate the matter.

He also promised to sanction everyone involved in the Ikoyi loot saga while receiving the report of the Presidential Review Panel on National Intelligence Agency (NIA) at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

NIA's former Director General, Ayodele Oke was also fired based on the recommendation of the panel which had Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as its chairman.

Oke claimed that the money recovered in the Ikoyi apartment was earmarked by the agency for covert operations.

Lesson on Democracy

Frank also reminded Buhari that his is in a democratic setting and asked him to imbibe the right culture.

“It is no longer hidden that president Buhari’s party, the APC is now a heaven for looters. So many known thieves who have stolen Nation’s common wealth at all levels are now congregating in the ruling party. So, if President Buhari will make do with his threat, I will suggest that he stary with his party members,” he added.

The former APC spokesman said that Buhari lacks the moral right to accuse anybody of corruption.

He wondered why the President has not told Nigerians the budget of the petroleum ministry which he also oversees as minister.

ALSO READ: Ikoyi Loot Whistle-blower sues EFCC

“Can Mr. President also tell Nigerians how much has been recovered so far since the begining of this jamboree talk of fighting corruption? Therefore, if all of these are still hidden, I think the President lack the moral right to talk about jailing anybody as if the country is in military rule,” he added.

President Buhari had earlier vowed to jail more of those who put Nigeria in the present economic situation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP accuses govt of offering Senators N370m each to impeach principal officers
Saraki 22 sins Senate President allegedly committed against Buhari's govt
Master Plan Read how APC senators are seriously plotting to impeach Saraki
Saraki APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps N148m each to impeach Senate President, Dogara
Obasanjo Itse Sagay says ex-President is behind APC defections
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal

Local

I am more popular than Atiku in his state, Adamawa - Okorocha
Okorocha ‘I am more popular than Atiku in his state, Adamawa,’ Governor
Presidency allegedly plotting to arrest Obasanjo, Saraki, others - Timi Frank
Timi Frank Presidency allegedly plotting to arrest Obasanjo, Saraki, others – Ex-APC spokesman
SERAP condemns demolition of Yinka Ayefele's Music House
Yinka Ayefele SERAP accuses Gov Ajimobi of executive rascality over demolition of 'Music House'
FRSC official apprehends a bus driver for overloading
In Kaduna FRSC deploys 250 personnel, to impound drivers without license