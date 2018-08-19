Timi Frank challenges Buhari to make Ikoyi loot report public

news

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has challenged President Buhari to make public the report on the investigation carried out to ascertain the owner of the huge amount of cash found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Vanguard reports that Frank said this in a statement which he signed on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, carried out a raid on Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi and discovered $43.5 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million.

Following public outcry, President Buhari set up a panel to investigate the matter.

He also promised to sanction everyone involved in the Ikoyi loot saga while receiving the report of the Presidential Review Panel on National Intelligence Agency (NIA) at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

NIA's former Director General, Ayodele Oke was also fired based on the recommendation of the panel which had Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as its chairman.

Oke claimed that the money recovered in the Ikoyi apartment was earmarked by the agency for covert operations.

Lesson on Democracy

Frank also reminded Buhari that his is in a democratic setting and asked him to imbibe the right culture.

“It is no longer hidden that president Buhari’s party, the APC is now a heaven for looters. So many known thieves who have stolen Nation’s common wealth at all levels are now congregating in the ruling party. So, if President Buhari will make do with his threat, I will suggest that he stary with his party members,” he added.

The former APC spokesman said that Buhari lacks the moral right to accuse anybody of corruption.

He wondered why the President has not told Nigerians the budget of the petroleum ministry which he also oversees as minister.

“Can Mr. President also tell Nigerians how much has been recovered so far since the begining of this jamboree talk of fighting corruption? Therefore, if all of these are still hidden, I think the President lack the moral right to talk about jailing anybody as if the country is in military rule,” he added.