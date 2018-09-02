news

Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged security agencies have been assigned to pull of charges against Senate President Bukola Saraki and arrest him.

According to Daily Post, Frank said that President Buhari and the APC are afraid of Saraki’s presidential bid.

The Senate President formally announced that he will be running for President in 2019 on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Buhari’s China trip

According to the former APC spokesman, the plot to remove Saraki by all means will also be discussed during Buhari's China trip.

“Events of the last three years has shown that the raison d’être for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s ferocious attacks against Saraki is based on their phobia that the President of the Senate may contest for President and defeat Buhari in 2019.

“Now that their worst fears have been confirmed by the formal declaration of Saraki to contest the 2019 presidential election last week, they are once again frantically foraging for criminal charges to hang on his neck.

“I have it on good authority that the fresh plot to arraign Saraki this week is the first out of the series of strategies being perfected by Buhari and his cronies at their ongoing ‘business trip’ in China.

“Recall that in a statement on Friday, I had alerted the nation and the international community that Buhari’s APC Governors, Senators and heads of security agencies studded entourage is not in China to boost trade between both countries but to plot the removal of Saraki and how to rig the 2019 elections in favour of the APC.

“Recall that I have continued to cry out against the unmitigated intimidation, harassment, persecution, intolerance, vilification, arrests and kangaroo trial being unleashed against those opposed to Buhari’s re-election bid – to the exclusion of his key allies with corruption allegations against them.”

Don’t be deceived

Frank also called on Nigerians not to be deceived by the fresh charges that will be cooked up by APC to nail the Senate President.

He said “It is a proven axiom that no democracy can survive without a vibrant and virile opposition, therefore any attempt to gag opposition political parties in the country and decimate their presidential aspirants for the 2019 elections amounts to another coup against democracy and I call on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to remain vigilant and continue to speak-up to safeguard the nation’s hard earned democracy.

“Above all, I don’t want Nigerians to forget that Adams Oshiomhole has vowed to get Saraki out of office by hook or crook. He also threatened to end Saraki’s dominance of Kwara politics in 2019.

“Now that Saraki has thrown his hat into the ring for the presidential election, the party in connivance with the presidency is out to sully his name and stop him from participating in the upcoming election.”