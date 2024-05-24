ADVERTISEMENT
Proud daddy, Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's appointment by King Charles

Nurudeen Shotayo

DJ Cuppy expressed her happiness for being appointed International Trust Ambassador by King Charles.

This comes after the British monarch invited the Nigerian disc jockey-cum-musician to a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate The King's Trust Awards 2024.

Sharing a photo of his daughter's meeting with King Charles on his Instagram account on Friday, May 24, 2024, the proud father said DJ Cuppy represented the country brilliantly.

Otedola also disclosed that King Charles has appointed DJ Cuppy to be the King's Trust International Ambassador.

"Our Cuppymusic is going places, his majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly.

"Congratulations on your new role as a King Trust International Ambassador," Otedola captioned the post

Earlier on Friday, Cuppy shared a copy of the invitation letter on her Twitter (now X) account.

“The Master of The King’s Household is commanded by His Majesty to invite Ms Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola to a reception to be given at Buckingham Palace by The King in celebration of The King’s Trust Awards 2024,” the invite read.

