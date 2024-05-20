Primary school pupil gets ₦21m scholarship for scoring 100% in maths competition

The precocious pupil contested in the primary category of the competition, organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Her exceptional feat was announced by an education activist and Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia, in a post on X on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara scored a perfect score of 100% in the primary category of the National Mathematics Competition organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN),” Onyia said.

Pupil bags reward for mathematical excellence

Accordingly, Zara's flawless performance has helped her secure a full six-year scholarship at Evergreen College in Enugu State.

“She has been awarded a full scholarship worth N21 million to study for six years at Evergreen College, Enugu,” Onyia added.

The annual national mathematics competition is where the brightest minds from across the country converge to jostle for honours.

In a related development, six students from Divine Rays British School in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State came out tops in the 2024 edition of the National Mathematics Competition (NMC).