Primary school pupil gets ₦21m scholarship for scoring 100% in maths competition

Nurudeen Shotayo

The mathematics wunderkind recorded the feat in a highly competitive national competition where the brightest minds from across the country jostled for the honour.

A young mathematical genius, Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara [Twitter: Alex Onyia]
A young mathematical genius, Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara [Twitter: Alex Onyia]

The precocious pupil contested in the primary category of the competition, organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Her exceptional feat was announced by an education activist and Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia, in a post on X on Friday, May 17, 2024.

“Ugwoezuonu Ogechi Zara scored a perfect score of 100% in the primary category of the National Mathematics Competition organised by the Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN),” Onyia said.

Accordingly, Zara's flawless performance has helped her secure a full six-year scholarship at Evergreen College in Enugu State.

“She has been awarded a full scholarship worth N21 million to study for six years at Evergreen College, Enugu,” Onyia added.

The students from Divine Rays British School [Punch]
The students from Divine Rays British School [Punch]
The annual national mathematics competition is where the brightest minds from across the country converge to jostle for honours.

In a related development, six students from Divine Rays British School in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State came out tops in the 2024 edition of the National Mathematics Competition (NMC).

The just-concluded contest, organised by Catalyst Consulting, was held across designated states in the country, covering all classes in primary and secondary schools.

