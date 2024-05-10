ADVERTISEMENT
There is a $1 million reward for anyone who solves 1 out of these 7 math problems

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know anyone who solves one of these seven math problems gets $1 million?

The Millennium Prize Problems [thoughtsco]
The Millennium Prize Problems are seven unsolved mathematical problems, each carrying a $1 million prize for the right answer.

The Millennium Prize Problems were created by Landon T. Clay, an American businessman who founded the Clay Mathematics Institute (CMI) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1998 to promote and share mathematical knowledge. The institute's goal is to give a million-dollar reward to anyone who can solve these math problems.

So what are these complex math problems?

Scientists use Navier-Stokes equations to make predictions about fluid motions like smoke and water flow. The problem is that mathematicians are curious if these equations always have smooth solutions without sudden jumps or sharp corners.

It’s all about the hidden connections between shapes and their mathematical descriptions. So, the Hodge Conjecture is almost like studying tangled wires but focusing on how they connect (loops) rather than the exact bends.

It asks if there's a secret link between how many whole number solutions exist for equations related to the curve (its arithmetic) and the actual shape and folds of the curve itself (its geometry).

Millennium Prize Problems [Royalstatisticalsociety]
This problem is very popular in computer science and mathematics. It asks whether every problem whose solution can be quickly verified by a computer can also be quickly solved by a computer.

The Riemann Hypothesis proposes a definite location for most prime numbers through a concept known as "complex analysis" (a type of sophisticated mathematics).

This problem concerns quantum mechanics and theoretical physics. It seeks a solution to this query: Is there a gap between the lowest energy level a particle can have and the next level of energy?

This problem was solved in 2003 by Grigori Perelman. It was the first of the Millennium Prize problems to be solved. It was about topology, a branch of mathematics that studies the properties of geometric shapes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

