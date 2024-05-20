ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

Nurudeen Shotayo

The school's headmistress described the achievement as a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the learners and the teaching staff.

The students from Divine Rays British School [Punch]

The just-concluded contest was held across designated states in the country, covering all classes in primary and secondary schools.

According to the organisers, Catalyst Consulting, in a statement on Monday, May 20, 2204, the competition was divided into four categories, comprising the lower primary category, the upper primary category, the junior secondary category and the senior secondary category.

It said the annual contest is designed to test the ability and knowledge of participating pupils in Mathematics and offer them a platform to enable them to excel in the subject.

Okonkwo Chiziterem, Ezievuo Kosiso S, Nwabueze Chikamso S, Okoye Emmanuella C, Okonkwo, Amarachi J, Uche Chiemerie Victoria, who represented Divine Rays British School in the primary section, won six gold medals at the tournament.

Divine Rays British School pupils in class with their teacher. [Facebook:DRBS] Pulse Nigeria

Expressing her happiness over the development on Monday, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Ifeoma Ucheama, credited the achievement to the dedication and hard work of both the learners and the teaching staff.

Ucheama sincerely appreciated the parents, guardians, and well-wishers for their unwavering support and encouragement.

“The school is elated to announce the remarkable achievements of its talented learners: Okonkwo Chiziterem, Ezievuo Kosiso S., Nwabueze Chikamso S., Okoye Emmanuella C., Okonkwo, Amarachi J., Uche Chiemerie Victoria.

“This outstanding feat stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the learners and the school’s coaching staff.

“Divine Rays British School extends its heartfelt gratitude to the organisers of the National Mathematics Tournament for providing such a platform for academic excellence.

“Special recognition is also given to the dynamic coaches who tirelessly guided and mentored the learners towards success.

“The entire management of the school expresses sincere appreciation for the unwavering support and encouragement received from parents, guardians, and well-wishers.

“These achievements underscore the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of academic excellence. Congratulations to the gold medalists and may their success inspire future generations of scholars,” she said in an video.

