ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Priest stressed the need for those who cared for people spiritually and in other areas, to be cared for.

Image illustration of a black Catholic priest [Freepik]
Image illustration of a black Catholic priest [Freepik]

Recommended articles

Nnamani made the remarks in Gwagwalada, at an event to celebrate his 10th Priestly anniversary. He noted that priests depended on people’s generosity to survive, but the unfavourable state of the economy was hindering the good gesture.

Nnamani appreciated God for bringing him thus far and attributed his success to steadfastness and abundance of the Grace of God.

“I feel so happy and thankful to God, who has brought me this far. To the younger priests and to those who are still aspiring, they should continue to trust in God, even in difficult situations,” Nnamani advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the same vein, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ekpe, MSP, the Parish Priest, St. Paul Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of kindness. In his Homily titled, “Caring for the Carer” the Priest stressed the need for those who cared for people spiritually and in other areas, to be cared for.

He recalled a Biblical event, in the Book of Mark Chapter 6 verses 30-34, where Jesus Christ mandated rest for His Disciples who came back from soul-winning, tired and hungry.

“He said, you have gone to care for other people, now I want to take you to a quiet place, where you can be cared for, where you can regain and refresh yourself,” he explained.

Ekpe likened the process of caring for the carer to the support Christians give to their Priests. The Clergy appreciated the parishioners for celebrating and caring for their priest, the celebrator, colourfully.

On her part, the Vice President of the Catholic Women Organisation of the Chaplaincy, Esther Akpen, appreciated God for the life of Nnamani and prayed for more of God’s blessings and grace upon him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Father Nnamani is a wonderful man of God who has made remarkable impacts on our lives spiritually in the Chaplaincy for two years now.

“He is a man that stands by his words and he carried parishioners along. We are all pleased to celebrate his 10th Priestly anniversary,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rev. Fr. Nnamani was ordained on June 21, 2014, among other priests including Rev. Fr. Ekpe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall