Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Nnamani made the remarks in Gwagwalada, at an event to celebrate his 10th Priestly anniversary. He noted that priests depended on people’s generosity to survive, but the unfavourable state of the economy was hindering the good gesture.

Nnamani appreciated God for bringing him thus far and attributed his success to steadfastness and abundance of the Grace of God.

“I feel so happy and thankful to God, who has brought me this far. To the younger priests and to those who are still aspiring, they should continue to trust in God, even in difficult situations,” Nnamani advised.

Speaking in the same vein, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ekpe, MSP, the Parish Priest, St. Paul Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of kindness. In his Homily titled, “Caring for the Carer” the Priest stressed the need for those who cared for people spiritually and in other areas, to be cared for.

He recalled a Biblical event, in the Book of Mark Chapter 6 verses 30-34, where Jesus Christ mandated rest for His Disciples who came back from soul-winning, tired and hungry.

“He said, you have gone to care for other people, now I want to take you to a quiet place, where you can be cared for, where you can regain and refresh yourself,” he explained.

Ekpe likened the process of caring for the carer to the support Christians give to their Priests. The Clergy appreciated the parishioners for celebrating and caring for their priest, the celebrator, colourfully.

On her part, the Vice President of the Catholic Women Organisation of the Chaplaincy, Esther Akpen, appreciated God for the life of Nnamani and prayed for more of God’s blessings and grace upon him.

“Father Nnamani is a wonderful man of God who has made remarkable impacts on our lives spiritually in the Chaplaincy for two years now.

“He is a man that stands by his words and he carried parishioners along. We are all pleased to celebrate his 10th Priestly anniversary,” she said.