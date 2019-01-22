President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Festus Keyamo on his 49th birthday and commended him for having earned the “highest place and esteem” in the legal profession through his defence of the rights of ordinary Nigerians.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said the president made the commendation in a message of congratulations which he personally signed and addressed to Keyamo on Monday.

Buhari thanked the Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council for bringing these qualities to bear on the ongoing campaign for elections.

The congratulatory message had the headline: “Happy Birthday, Festus.”

“I write to heartily congratulate you on your 49th birthday, today.

“The story of your life has always been to speak up for the masses of our country and at critical times in the life of our nation. You have also used law as an instrument to achieve these goals.

“This has rightly earned you the highest place and esteem in your profession as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“As you apply these qualities in helping to CHANGE this nation through our campaigns, I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless you and grant you long life and good health,” the President said.

He wished Keyamo a Happy Birthday.