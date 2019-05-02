One week after President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has again called on the president to return home to address security issues in the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement issued on Thursday, May 2, 2019, accused the president of abandoning his responsibilities to pursue “unexplained private matters abroad” while bandits and kidnappers activities increase.

The statement reads: “President Buhari’s inattention has emboldened insurgents and bandits to continue to over-run communities, unleash mayhem and bloodletting on citizens in Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi and other states of the federation, including Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

“Bandits are having a field day, pillaging communities in Katsina State; killing several persons and abducting the District Head of his hometown, Daura, Musa Umar; the father in-law of Mr. President’s security aide,

“Within this period, marauders invaded communities in Adamawa and killed no fewer than 26 innocent Nigerians; many more have been killed in Borno, Taraba, Benue and Zamfara states, where bandits also reportedly attacked Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki, and kidnapped some school girls.

“While the Buhari administration remains virtually nonchalant, kidnappers have taken over many of our major highways, with hundreds of compatriots held in captivity in forests along Kaduna-Abuja, Taraba-Katsina-Ala and other highways in the country.”

According to Punch, Ologbondiyan noted the allegations that some of the bandits arrested in Katsina, are not Nigerians.

Presidency says Buhari can rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world

While the opposition party urges President Muhammadu Buhari to return home, the presidency issued a statement on Saturday, April 27, 2019, saying the president can rule from anywhere in the world.

The presidency said Buhari did not need to inform the National Assembly, so long as his absence was for a short period adding that his absence becomes unconstitutional only when his private visit extends to 21 days.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on Thursday, April 25, 2019, for a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom and he’s expected to return to Nigeria on Sunday, May 5, 2019.