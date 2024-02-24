ADVERTISEMENT
Porous borders responsible for most security challenges - Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima acknowledged the need for residents of the border communities to feel a sense of belonging as Nigerians

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Shettima stated this on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement on the meeting was made available to newsmen by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President.

According to the statement, the Vice President acknowledged that most of the security challenges of the country stem from poor border security evident in the free flow of light weapons and ammunition across the borders.

He stressed the importance of border communities in national security and pledged continued support for their development needs.

According to him, the challenges faced by these communities included insecurity and lack of basic amenities.

He, therefore, assured of the government’s commitment to improving access to healthcare and other essential services for the residents of these communities.

The Vice President also assured the government’s commitment to secure and develop the border communities to improve the lives of residents and their security.

Shettima therefore urged the BCDA to develop a roadmap for strengthening the agency, highlighting the need for increased government funding.

Earlier, the agency’s Executive Secretary, Junaid Abdullahi, decried the limited resources available to them and expressed hope that under Shettima’s leadership, the agency would receive the necessary support to fulfil its mandate.

”Our border communities feel alienated from the rest of the country because of neglect.

”If we can get development into our border communities, the pressure on the centre will be reduced.

”We would have reduced rural-urban migration and also addressed most of our security challenges.

”Under your chairmanship, we believe that following your antecedent as Governor of Borno State, we are sure you will give us the needed support to see that our agency is funded to carry out its mandate," he said.

