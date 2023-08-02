ADVERTISEMENT
Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Ima Elijah

Armed security deployed in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

NLC takes protest to National Assembly
NLC takes protest to National Assembly

The move is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of both protesters and the general public during the demonstration.

The areas where the police operatives have been stationed include the Ministry of Works roundabout, palace way, roadblock, FGCC road, among others. The presence of security personnel is expected to deter any potential attempts by miscreants to hijack the proposed peaceful protest.

When contacted for comments, Abdullahi Usman, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, revealed that the deployment was a preemptive measure taken to prevent the infiltration of hoodlums into the ranks of the labour protesters. He further disclosed that the state's Commissioner of Police had engaged in a productive dialogue with all the leaders of the labour unions.

During this dialogue, the Commissioner urged the labour leaders to be vigilant and not allow any hoodlums to exploit the situation for their nefarious activities. Additionally, the Commissioner advised the unions to conduct the protest within the premises of their offices and cautioned them to steer clear of certain roads in Jalingo to minimise potential disruptions.

As of the time of filing this report, the planned protest in Taraba State had not yet commenced. The labour unions are expected to proceed with their peaceful demonstration under the watchful eye of the deployed security operatives.

Meanwhile in Abuja, angry protesters pull down NASS gate

