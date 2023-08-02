Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate
The angry crowd pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger.
According to ThePunch, the angry protesters had asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gates to allow them to express their displeasure, but the security operatives refused to allow them in.
As a result, the angry crowd pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger.
The protesters were led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress.
Details later...
