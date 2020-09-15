The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued three of the 10 officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that were abducted by armed bandits on Monday, September 14, 2020.

The officers were ambushed while travelling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at the FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State.

During the attack at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, one officer was killed immediately while another died at a hospital he was transported to.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, told Channels Television on Tuesday, September 15 that three hostages were rescued during a pursuit of the bandits.

"The police in tandem with the military personnel pursued the bandits. There was a lot of exchange of fire, because of this, some of the bandits ran in different directions.

"Three of the personnel have been rescued. They are with the police so we are now on an operation to rescue the rest of the seven personnel," he said.

The Police boss called on members of the public to assist authorities in tracking down the bandits and rescuing the hostages.

Four other FRSC officers were injured during Monday's attack while eight escaped unhurt.