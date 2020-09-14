Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were killed during an ambush by armed bandits on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Officers were travelling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State when they were attacked, according to an official statement.

During the attack at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, one officer was killed immediately while another died at a hospital he was transported to.

FRSC spokesperson, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, said four other officers were injured during the attack while eight escaped unhurt.

10 others who are missing are believed to have been abducted by the gunmen.

"The Corps Public Education Officer noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing," Kazeem said.

The agency said it will work closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that the bandits are brought to book.

Nasarawa is one of the states worst affected by the activities of bandits in northern Nigeria where at least 1,126 people in rural villages were killed between January and July 2020.