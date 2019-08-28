The Public Relations Officer, ASP Anas Gezawa, on Wednesday in Katsina said: ”gunmen invaded Wurma village in Kurfi local government and abducted 15 women including the Village head’s daughter and his in-law”.

Gezawa said the bandits also carted away an unspecified number of cattle from the community.

“The police team rescued 10 out of the 15 abducted women. They have since been reunited with their families.

”Effort are being intensified to rescue the other victims and possibly arrest the culprits,” Gezawa stated.