Police recover gun, ammunition from LP chairman Abure during arrest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abure was arrested along with four others on Wednesday by the police over allegations of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit dangerous harm and other related offences.

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]
Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

The NPF Force Zone 5 spokesperson, Tijani Momoh, disclosed this to newsmen while confirming the arrest of the embattled politician in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Momoh said Abure and four other suspects were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he kept under wraps.

“I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police,” the force spokesman stated.

Revealing the details of the petition, Momoh said the Labour Party chairman was accused of attempted murder, conspiracy to dangerous harm and other related offences, adding that investigations are ongoing to unravel the case.

"He was also in possession of a firearm; I think a short gun and three rounds of live ammunition. So, investigation is ongoing. We just arrested him today. More details will be provided as the investigation continues," he disclosed.

There was a video of the arrest showing the politician sitting on the floor suggesting that the police were assaulting him.

Momoh denied the allegation, explaining that Abure was only asked to sit on the ground after some people attached to him tried to prevent the police from carrying out the arrest.

Meanwhile, Pulse earlier reported that the petition that led to the arrest of the national chairman was filed by the party's former Youth Leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

In the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, dated February 13, Anselm detailed the events surrounding the alleged assault on him on December 29, 2023.

