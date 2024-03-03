Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

The Police Command in Katsina State on Sunday promised a N50 million reward to anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of two bandits – Modi Modi and Jan Kare.
The Police, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, alleged that the duo had been responsible for most of the terrorist attacks in the state.
The statement alleged that Modi Modi and Jan Kare, all males, were operating within Katsina State, particularly in the regions of Kankara and Safana Local Government Areas.
“The safety of the residents is of paramount importance, that is why we are making these commitments. We are taking decisive actions against criminal elements threatening peace and stability,” it said.
Aliyu explained that the identity of the informant and the information provided would be kept strictly confidential.
“All concerned citizens are encouraged to give us any relevant information that could assist the security agencies in apprehending the masterminds behind these heinous crimes of kidnapping and banditry in the state,” he said.
He urged anyone with useful information to contact the command headquarters or call the following numbers: 07015142112 08023871144.
