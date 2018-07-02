Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police in Borno hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries

In Borno Police hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries

The police in Borno took to the streets to protest six months of unpaid salaries and allowances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police in Borno hit the streets to protest unpaid salaries play Police officers take to the streets in Borno to protest unpaid allowances (Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Premium Times reports that there is confusion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, as police officers have taken to the streets to protest unpaid salaries and allowances.

The report states that police officers deployed to the State on special duty, took to the streets, barricading major roads as they protested six months of unpaid allowances.

Borno is the epicenter and birth place of the Boko Haram insurgency. The terrorist sect commenced its war against the Nigerian State from Borno in 2009.

The protesting police officers were said to have been deployed to Borno State from various units across Nigeria to help in the fight against insurgency, Premium Times adds.

The angry police officers were said to be shooting sporadically into the air on Monday morning, forcing motorists to scamper to safety.

The protest is coming just hours after Boko Haram reportedly struck a camp for displaced persons in Borno, killing four.

Unpaid for six months

One police officer told Premium Times that “we can no longer tolerate this; for over six months now we have no allowances nor any decent accommodation; we sleep on corridors of officers and sometimes in the open air; enough is enough”.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, who spoke to journalists over the phone, said the police is aware of the situation.

He explained that the unpaid allowances had to do with the delay in signing the 2018 budget.

Mr Chukwu said Borno State has the largest deployment of police officers on special duty in the country. He said there are about 44 units of such deployments in the State.

President Buhari pledged to eradicate the Boko Haram insurgency during his electioneering campaign.

The military has been at the forefront of the Boko Haram war, with the police often relegated to the background no thanks to inadequate equipment, poor training, poor remuneration and poor motivation.

The Nigerian government and military chiefs often say Boko Haram is now a spent force that has been defeated, but there has been no let up in attacks from the sect since 2009.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in...bullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Sect attacks IDP camp in Borno, 4 dead
Tukur Buratai Army chief cautions Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media
Buratai Army chief says killings sponsored by forces against Nigeria
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Boko Haram 32 terrorists surrender – Army

Local

Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes in Ogun State
In Ogun State Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes, residents flee in panic
19-year-old tanker was carrying twice its capacity - Lagos
Lagos Tanker Fire Government reveals 19-year-old tanker was carrying twice its capacity
President Muhammadu Buhari is coming under mounting criticism for the violence -- he was elected after a campaign that promised Nigerians that he would tackle corruption and insecurity
Buhari President sympathises with victims of explosion in Kaduna
Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed six people and burnt down 16 houses at Sabon Angwa in Barkinladi Local government Council of Plateau state.
In Plateau Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses