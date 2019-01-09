The Lagos State Police Command has declared a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, wanted in connection to the violence that marred the official campaign flag-off of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hoodlums started fighting while incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was addressing party supporters in Ikeja on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Gunshots and physical clashes led to a scramble that also left many injured. Two journalists sustained minor bullet wounds.

Another NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was stabbed during the incident and has been hospitalised.

According to a statement by the Lagos command's spokesperson, Chike Oti, two suspects have already been arrested while Siego has been identified as the leader of the attack.

Oti's statement read, "The said Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, an NURTW chieftain, came to the rally with a group of people and were identified at the entrance as supporters of the party.

"However, at the tail end of the event, Seigo and his group, for a reason yet to be determined, violently engaged other supporters of the party.

"In the ensuing melee, one MC Oluomo, another NURTW chieftain, was stabbed and was rushed to EKO Hospital where he is currently recuperating while two other victims of the attack were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

"The crisis was quickly contained by policemen at the venue."

Oti urged members of the public with useful information on Seigo's whereabouts to report such at a police station.