Police assure security in Kano as Supreme Court gives verdict on guber poll

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance shortly after meeting with heads of security agencies in Kano on Thursday.

He said that the command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state to move on with their legitimate businesses without threat to lives and property.

He explained that already Operational Order with specific roles to all the security personnel had been issued to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free moments before and after the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, Government House, INEC HQ, Banks, Commercial Areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgment.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their legitimate daily activities without threat to lives and property,” the commissioner said.

He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations to ensure that they embark on surveillance duties and provision of physical security during and after the judgment.

Gumel expressed optimism that security measures already put in place would promote peaceful coexistence amongst the residents.

