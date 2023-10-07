ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command also nabbed one escapee from the Correctional Centre in the state and another four suspects for stealing and diversion of petroleum products from NNPCL.

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo
Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Recommended articles

Its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, announced this on Friday while showcasing the achievements of the command within the period.

Of the number, Nwabuzor said 15 were suspected cult members arrested on Sept. 19 during a raid along Okabere road at Upper Sakponba in Benin City.

The spokesman said that the suspects had made statements and confessed to being members of the Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwabuzor also said that six suspects were arrested for murder and arson when a fight broke out at Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

Two suspected armed robbers and nine kidnappers, he said, were also arrested in the period under review.

According to him, six others suspected to be in unlawful possession of firearms have also been arrested, while three others were arrested for defilement and rape.

The command also nabbed one escapee from the Correctional Centre in the state and another four suspects for stealing and diversion of petroleum products from the NNPC Limited.

Within the month, he said that the tactical team of the command recovered one pump action, five locally-made cut-to-size guns, one locally-made cut-to-size-pistol, one live cartridge and two dummy guns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Dankwara, has reiterated that the operation will continue as much as we are within the ’ember months.

“It is the period where you see criminal elements perpetrating their evils; it is a period when people take property that does not belong to them.

“The tactical team that has been working to record these achievements will continue to do so,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police