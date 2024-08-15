ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi visits Mr P in effort to reconcile P-Square

Nurudeen Shotayo

The P-Square brothers have once again split up after the latest round of disagreements and misunderstandings.

In a photo, which surfaced online on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Obi was spotted engaging in a conversation with the P-Square half in what looks like the latter's residence.

This followed the politician's earlier meeting with the other half of the defunct music group, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy.

The former Governor's intervention became necessary after the twin brothers, alongside their older brother, Jude, hugged the spotlight recently albeit for the wrong reasons.

The trio directed uncomplimentary and aggressive remarks toward one another in posts on social media, which gave fans and observers the clue that something was amiss.

Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother arrested him with EFCC
Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother arrested him with EFCC Pulse Nigeria

Speaking during an interview on a Lagos radio station, City FM, Rudeboy confirmed a fresh fallout with Mr P and accused his twin brother of setting him up for arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, Peter denied the claim and accused Jude of diverting millions of dollars from their joint account into a secret company.

“Their focus was to remain solely on the primary suspects, Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma Okoye – since they were the directors of this secret company, Northside Music. Paul’s recent interview about the EFCC incident contains a lot of lies,” Peter wrote.

In September 2017, Peter announced his departure from P-Square, citing ongoing disagreements and irreconcilable differences with his brother Paul and their management.

Following the split, Peter Okoye adopted the stage name Mr. P, while Paul Okoye performed under the name Rudeboy.

Both brothers embarked on their solo careers and experienced varying degrees of success while adjusting to life apart. They also put up the house they co-owned for sale.

Years after their split, Peter and Paul continued to build their individual careers, releasing their own sounds and embarking on individual projects.

In 2021, the brothers made joint appearances and showed signs of working through their issues, leading to speculation that a reconciliation was in the offing.

Eventually, they reunited as P-Square and released the tracks 'Jaiye' and 'Find Somebody,' ahead of a highly anticipated new album.

