P-Square set to release two new singles

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music legend P-Square has announced that their upcoming singles will be out in four days.

PSquare

The announcement was made by Peter Okoye who is one-half of the group through his official Twitter page on Monday, July 11th, 2022.

"2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 be announced in 4 days time! And of cos its coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your play list and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason." the tweet reads.

The announcement has excited fans who have been waiting for the duo to release new music since they announced their reunion after their unceremonious split.

Tiwa Savage excites fans with the teaser of her next single

P-Square set to release two new singles

Joeboy premieres new single on A Colors Show

'How to Ruin Christmas' star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Kenneth Okonkwo resigns membership from APC over Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

Obi Emelonye's 'Blackmail' set for unprecedented UK & Nigeria cinema release

Anthill studios debuts official trailer for 'Hey, You!' directed by Uyoyou Adia

'She recorded my n*de for blackmail' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to n*de video allegations from estranged wife

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

