Being happy is more important than being together - Yul Edochie on P-Square feud

Following the most recent P-square split, the controversial actor took to Instagram on August 15, 2024, to share his perspective, emphasising that peace sometimes comes from staying apart rather than reconciling.

His post read, "I see people say, 'Rudeboy, go & make peace with your brother', 'Mr P, go & make peace with your brother', I just laugh. Many people still don’t understand what life is about. Sometimes real peace comes from staying apart."

Edochie argued that maintaining distance and blocking people can be essential for personal well-being and peace.

"Sometimes even some family members have to be blocked to achieve peace. Sometimes you just have to relate with people from a distance to have peace. Trying to be close will kill you. Life is short, especially for men," he said.

The actor emphasised the importance of prioritising peace and concluded by expressing his support for P-Square, regardless of their relationship status.

"Small thing man don fall. Too much stress. That’s why we have many widows everywhere. So you have to be intentional about your life. And life na per head. Block anybody that needs to be blocked so you can have peace. Don’t look back. Fight for yourself. Stay alive. It’s good to see Psquare together. But if they have to stay apart to be happy and alive for us, let them stay apart. We love them regardless," the actor wrote.