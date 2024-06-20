ADVERTISEMENT
We are all refugees in Nigeria - Peter Obi

Bayo Wahab

Obi says Nigeria, despite not being at war, has the third-highest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa.

Nigerians in IDP camps and Peter Obi.
Obi said this in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 20, 2024, to commemorate World Refugee Day.

In the tweets, the former governor of Anambra State highlighted the ongoing displacement crisis in the country.

He said World Refugee Day is dedicated to celebrating the strength and courage of individuals who have been forced to flee their home countries due to conflict or persecution.

It also includes those who, though in their home countries, are forced by conflict to flee from their homes and live in refugee shelters and encampments,” he tweeted.

He expressed solidarity with the many refugees within Nigeria, displaced by insecurity and natural disasters, emphasizing that the displacement crisis affects all Nigerians.

“As I have maintained, we are all refugees in Nigeria, so long as some of our brothers and sisters are living as refugees in different IDP camps,” he said.

Obi further said that Nigeria, despite not being at war, has the third-highest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa and ranks among the top 10 countries globally.

He identified insecurity as the primary driver of this crisis but stressed the importance of supporting those already displaced.

“We must support our brothers and sisters who are already displaced by giving them access to education and healthcare,” he stated.

Obi called for building a secure nation with a focus on education, health, and poverty eradication to reduce the number of IDPs and refugees.

“Building a safe, secure nation that prioritizes investment in education, health, and poverty eradication will greatly reduce the number of IDPs in our nation and Nigerian refugees in other countries,” he asserted.

He reaffirmed his commitment to a “New Nigeria,” where every citizen can live freely and contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Cholera has now killed 21 people in Lagos, as infections rise to 401

We are all refugees in Nigeria - Peter Obi

Ojude Oba vs Ilorin Durbar: Farooq Oreagba, Saliu Mustapha lock horns in battle of steeze

Tinubu celebrates SA Onanuga's birthday, praises his excellence in journalism

Boston Celtics win 18th NBA Championship: NBA hosts watch parties across Africa

Fubara instructs new caretaker chairmen to work remotely, gives reason

Tinubu, Ramaphosa in talks to enhance bilateral relations between Nigeria and SA

Governors told to emulate Fubara over local council chairmen saga

Lagos State trains 60 engineers on bridge, road construction techniques

