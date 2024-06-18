'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet

This reaction follows a suggestion by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence to buy new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Obi, on his verified X account on Monday, June 17, strongly condemned the proposal, labelling it ‘unacceptable’ and ‘insensitive’ in light of Nigerians’ severe economic difficulties.

He lamented that the government focuses on luxury expenditures despite the country’s economic struggles.

“It is unacceptable that the government is considering purchasing new presidential jets when Nigerians are wallowing in poverty.

“This is a clear show of insensitivity to the suffering of the Nigerian people,” he wrote.

Obi's critique arises amid the nation's economic struggles and the government's recent decision to sell three aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet earlier this year.

Presidency responds to Peter Obi

Meanwhile, the Presidency quickly responded to Obi’s remark, calling it insensitive and questioning whether Obi preferred risking the President’s life by using faulty aircraft.

In an interview with Punch, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, stated, “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us. This is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane. The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced.