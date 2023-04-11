Peace Coalition lauds CDS Irabor, Armed Forces on improved security

The Coalition said the tireless efforts of troops and other security agents haven’t gone unnoticed, evident in the highly harmonious festivity.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, national president Rev. Ndubuisi Nwogu said under General Irabor, the military has displayed a high sense of professionalism and loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when it most mattered.

Describing the Defence Chief as a charismatic leader, Nwogu said Irabor has introduced laudable reforms that culminated in the peace and tranquillity enjoyed across the country today.

The cleric said in the past, the military was accused of partisanship and lack of professionalism in discharging their duties.

However, with Irabor at the saddle, he said troops have displayed an all-new level of patriotism, dedication, and service to the nation.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to address this press conference in commendation of the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in maintaining law and order during and after the just concluded general elections across the country.

“It is a statement of the fact that the tension and apprehensions over the fate of the country in the keenly contested elections were palpable. So much so that we feared for the worse. But we thank God for his mercies upon Nigeria.

“The National Coalition for Peace in Nigeria recognizes the efforts of critical stakeholders in ensuring that the enemies of Nigeria planned to use the apprehensions about the elections to ignite an ethnoreligious war to fulfill their long-time desire to destabilize and disintegrate the country.

“The unity of Nigeria remains sacrosanct, and this indeed has been our watchword hence the numerous advocacies to individuals, groups and religious and ethnic associations across the country. The desire for a united Nigeria continued to dominate the national discourse, which is attainable through the efforts of stakeholders, including the Nigerian Military and other sister security agencies.

“We appreciate the leadership strides of the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, under whose leadership the Nigerian Military displayed a high sense of professionalism and loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when it matters the most. The recent seamless collaboration amongst the security agencies is a testament to one of the leadership qualities of General LEO Irabor since he assumed office as the Chief of Defence Staff.

“As an organization championing peace in Nigeria, we have interacted with the leadership of the Nigerian Military on numerous occasions, and the pledge and commitment to preserving the country’s territorial integrity have remained unflinching.

“This much was exhibited before, during, and after the general elections where the security agencies proved to be the bastion of our nascent democracy. That the country is experiencing peace and tranquillity is a joyous testimony of the apolitical and professional conduct of the security agencies that discerning bodies and groups must commend.

“Worthy of mention is the Nigerian Military’s stance to defend the people and democracy in Nigeria. We also appreciate that the Armed Forces leadership led by General LEO Irabor have proven to be a distinct and unique set of officers whose loyalty to Nigeria cannot be doubted.

“This is unlike when the Military was accused of partisanship and lack of professionalism in discharging their constitutionally recognized role and duties. General LEO Irabor could be christened as the pearl of defence in the country. He is a charismatic leader that has introduced laudable reforms in the Armed Forces that culminated in the peace and tranquillity enjoyed across the country today”.

The Coalition, however, urged the CDS and his troops not to rest their oars until all the security challenges in the country are nipped in the bud towards achieving the Nigerian of our dreams, where peace and harmony reign supreme.

“Our commendation also goes to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for enabling our security agencies to perform optimally in the discharge of their duties,” Nwogu added.

“President Muhammadu Buhari remains one of the notable leaders this country has produced. It reinforces the narrative that there will surely be a way when there is a will.