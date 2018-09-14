Pulse.ng logo
Home > News > Local >

Buhari accepts Adeosun's resignation with a replacement

Kemi Adeosun Buhari accepts Minister's resignation with a replacement

President Buhari accepted the minister's resignation from his cabinet on Friday, September 14, 2018 and replaced her the same day.

  • Published:
Adeosun resigns as Buhari's minister following NYSC scandal play

Kemi Adeosun

(TVC)

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted Kemi Adeosun's resignation as Nigeria's minister of Finance.

President Buhari accepted the minister's resignation from his cabinet on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Adeosun reportedly resigned from Buhari's cabinet on Friday, September 14, 2018,following weeks of pressure over forgery allegations.

ALSO READ: Adeosun resigns as Buhari's minister following NYSC scandal

A source in the presidency disclosed to Pulse that the minister tendered her resignation letter to the office of the president earlier in the week, even though she was still on her desk at the time of filing this story.

The Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) has said that the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun is an attack on Yorubas. play Nigerians react to Kemi Adeosun's resignation over NYSC certificate forgery allegation. (Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

 

Buhari replaces Adeosun with Zainab Ahmed

Following Adeosun's resignation, President Buhari has appointed the minister of state for budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, to take over the former Finance minister;s duties.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari has backed the approval of Ahmed to oversee the finance ministry immediately.

Presidency confirms Adeosun's resignation in a statement

ALSO READ: Kemi Adeosun: Nigerians react to Minister's resignation

STATE HOUSE PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT BUHARI ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF FINANCE MINISTER, KEMI ADEOSUN

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday accepted the resignation of the Hon. Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun. The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

President Buhari with Kemi Adeosun and some members of the Arab league play

President Buhari with Kemi Adeosun and some members of the Arab league

(Nairaland)

 

The President also approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.

Below is the full text of Mrs Adeosun’s resignation letter.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
September 14, 2018.
14th September, 2018

Allegations against Adeosun

Investigations by online news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year mandatory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

Despite the public pressure on Buhari to fire the minister or, at least, acknowledge the situation, he has not said anything about the controversy which first surfaced two months ago.

Earlier in August, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the president's image has not been dented in any way by the controversy.

He said the president cannot act until the allegations have been proven to be genuine by the appropriate authorities.

In July, NYSC promised to investigate the origin of the purported exemption certificate but no update has been provided after several weeks.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

