PDP asks EFCC to investigate Bola Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP alleged that the allegation of N160 billion tax fraud levelled against a company linked to Tinubu is enough reason for EFCC to swing into action.

According to Daily Post, this was made known in a statement signed by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan said that the failure of EFCC to look into the allegation, shows that the anti-graft agency has become corrupt.

He said “Nigerians can now see how the same Ibrahim Magu-led EFCC, which rushes to pounce on, arrest and lock up innocent Nigerians, particularly,

perceived political opponents of President Buhari, without investigation, has practically gone frozen and toothless because a member of the APC cabal is involved.

“Does it not smack of hypocrisy that President Buhari, who boasted that he was going to jail more looters, has been looking the other way, while Presidency officials suppress investigations since whistle blowers alerted that Alpha Beta, a company linked with his party leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, allegedly swindled Nigerians to the tune of a whopping N160 billion in tax fraud?

“Is it not equally hypocritical that under the same President Buhari’s watch, where the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has threatened to block the bank accounts of tax evaders, a leader of his party had been dragged before the EFCC, yet Mr President is pretending to be unaware?”

PDP challenges Buhari

The PDP spokesman also called on President Buhari to allow the company linked to Tinubu - Alpha Beta, to be investigated in an open court.

He said “If President Buhari is as clean as his handlers would want Nigerians to believe; if the Presidency is not complicit of corruption, the PDP challenges Mr. President to allow an investigation and prosecution of Alpha Beta, in an open court, just as his government has been harassing the members of the opposition, as well as perceived opponents.

“Nigerians can recall that when President Buhari declared that he will jail more looters, the PDP welcomed him and challenged him to start with looters in the APC and the Presidency and we insist that, in line with the promise President Buhari made to Nigerians, Alpha Beta should be charged accordingly.

“The PDP also insists that President Buhari cannot be approving the hounding of innocent opposition members or his perceived enemies on allegations of corruption while at the same time always shielding and defending his party members openly accused and indicted for corruption, in addition to certificate forgers and national youth service corps deserters, holding top positions in his government.

“Finally, Mr. President should note that Nigerians are still waiting for his response regarding alleged stealing of N9 trillion at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under his watch; the alleged N1.4 trillion oil subsidy fraud involving officials at the Presidency; the alleged diversion of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil in 2017 by APC interests; alleged stealing of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) funds; the alleged stealing of over N25 billion National Health Insurance Fund (NHIS), which investigation was stalled by the Presidency, among others for which his Presidency has practically turned into a citadel of iniquity and corruption.”