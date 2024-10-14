PDP accuses Aiyedatiwa of deceiving Ondo workers with ₦73k minimum wage offer

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Aiyedatiwa announced a minimum wage of ₦73,000 for Ondo civil servants.

The governor, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election said the ₦73,000 new minimum wage was part of his promises to ensure workers in the state enjoy the dividends of democracy and live a better life.

However, the PDP has opposed the promise, describing the salary offer as a ‘Greek gift.’

In a statement by Ayo Fadaka, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Organisation, the opposition party on Monday, October 14, 2024, accused Aiyedatiwa of politicising the welfare of Ondo workers to gain ‘undue political advantage’ in the November gubernatorial election.

The party advised the state’s civil servants not to be deceived into voting Aiyedatiwa, arguing that the timing of the promise was ill-conceived.

The statement reads in part, “It is disrespectful to announce the new minimum wage of dignified and decorous Ondo State workers on the podium of the electioneering, thereby politicising the welfare and well-being of the state civil service to gain undue political mileage in the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for November 16.

“The teeming civil servants in Ondo State see this latest promise about a new minimum wage increment as another Greek gift to hoodwink unsuspecting members of Ondo State civil service into voting him.

“The timing is ill-conceived, and nobody is going to take him seriously because he has deceived the civil service once, and they won’t allow him to deceive them one more time — Once bitten, twice shy!”

Aiyedatiwa reacts

Reacting, Aiyedatiwa in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Sunday Abire, said the people of the state had decided to be ‘lucky’ under his administration.

He said his minimum wage promise was not announced to score a political point.

He said, “Aiyedatiwa will never say a thing he does not mean. He didn’t announce ₦73,000 as minimum wage to score political points. To think that the PDP doesn’t know that there are apolitical procedures for implementing the minimum wage is a big shame.

“The workers of Ondo State have made up their minds to support the party as well as the governor that treats them well with regular payment of salaries and other benefits. The people have noted the PDP’s anger the moment Governor Aiyedatiwa announced a robust minimum wage that is not yet obtainable in any state in Nigeria. May Ondo State workers who the PDP wishes to suffocate continue to be lucky under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa beyond 2025.”