Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Aiyedatiwa made the announcement at the flag-off of his campaign in Ondo town for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The flag-off campaign, which kicked off in Ondo West Local Government Area of the State, had many party chieftains, in attendance.

Aiyedatiwa, who announced the new minimum wage, said it was important for the people of the state to vote for him to enable him to continue the good he was currently doing.

He said the ₦73,000 new minimum wage was part of the fulfilment of his promise to ensure workers in the state enjoyed dividends of democracy and lived a better life.

Aiyedatiwa also said the feedback he had got from his appointees, showed that people were happy with his good work so far.

“I would like to mention a few of our various initiatives we have brought on board, in the last 10 months.

“In Agriculture, to increase our food production, we have approved over N1 billion to clear lands for our people to boost food production.

“We have also embarked on rural road construction, and we have flagged off over nine rural roads.

“To further enhance and support our farmers, we are upscaling our security architecture so that when farmers go to farm, they will be secured.

“We have also supported our homegrown security network and other security agencies.

“The collaboration between the security outfit and Amotekun has been fantastic to achieve the desired result,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said his administration had touched different sectors in the last few months, to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the state.

Also, the APC Chairman in the state, Ade Adetimehin, said the few politicians left in the opposition would soon join the good party.

Adetimehin eulogised the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for laying a good foundation for the party over the last eight years.

The APC chairman appreciated Aiyedatiwa for continuing the good work of his former boss, by continuing the progressive work.

A governorship aspirant in the party, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), urged all party members to vote and support the governor to emerge as a winner in the coming election.

“It is good that we that are good are all in one party. Those on the other side are in ‘darkness’. It is good to be on the winning side,” he said.

A two-term member of the House of Representatives, Lolade Akinjo, PDP, representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, said he had defected to the APC.

Akinjo said all the followers of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of the state had moved to the ruling party because of the ideology of the sitting governor.